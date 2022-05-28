Over 89,000 commuters got free rides on Delhi e-buses: CM Kejriwal

-
Over 89,000 commuters have travelled in Delhi's electric buses since they were flagged off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, an official statement said on Friday.
The chief Minister had flagged off 150 e-buses on May 24.
The Delhi government had announced free travel for everyone in the e-buses from May 24 to 26 to promote clean mobility.
A total of 89,801 passengers rode on ebuses, out of which 51.73 per cent were men. The bus staff accounted for 7.31 per cent of the figure.
On May 25, the next day after the flag off, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot travelled in an electric bus and interacted with the passengers travelling in the bus about this new initiative, the statement said.
"I travelled in e-buses and am very happy to see the passengers accept the initiative so will. Talking about the facilities of the bus to the travelling Delhiites, people called the electric buses to have the comfort of the metro itself," he said.
The minister said "about one lakh people have travelled in electric buses for free on three days on 24, 25 and 26 May". "Out of which 40 per cent are women. In which about 12,000 thousand people travelled on the first day on May 24. On May 25, about 28,000 people travelled. Along with this, on May 26, about 52,000 people travelled for free," he said.
