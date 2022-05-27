Sri Lankan envoy meets FM Sitharaman, raises need for bridge financing

-
ALSO READ
Indian envoy calls on new Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe, discusses crisis
Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu: Report
Sri Lankan protesters include Tamil victims in civil war memorial
Former Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa questioned by CID over May 9 violence
Sri Lankan President invites independent MPs to discuss economic crisis
-
Sri Lankan High Commissioner Milinda Moragoda on Friday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and explored the possibility of India increasing its financial assistance to the island nation to help it deal with its severe economic crisis.
In the meeting, Moragoda reiterated that Sri Lanka would require "bridging finance" until the economic adjustment programme with the IMF could be negotiated and finalised, according to the Sri Lankan High Commission.
"In this context, the minister and the High Commissioner explored the possibility of increasing and restructuring the assistance provided by India in the form of credits for essential commodities and fuel as well as the balance of payment support," it said in a statement.
It said the high commissioner and the Indian finance minister evaluated the status of ongoing economic cooperation and discuss the way forward.
"High Commissioner Moragoda thanked Minister Sitharaman for the continuation of assistance that India is extending to Sri Lanka in the form of credits for essential commodities and fuel, and also for the balance of payment support," the mission said.
"He particularly appreciated her taking up the case of Sri Lanka on the sidelines of the IMF Spring Meetings in April in Washington DC, with the IMF, other multilateral institutions and bilateral development partners," it said.
Moragoda briefed Sitharaman on the present developments in Sri Lanka.
The meeting took place in the midst of widespread protests in Sri Lanka over the severe economic crisis.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU