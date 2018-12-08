JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India, US global partners in defence: Commander as Sitharaman tours Hawaii
Business Standard

Pakistan troops open fire at forward posts along LoC in Rajouri, J&K

No casualty has been reported in the firing which was still continuing when last reports came in

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

ISIS, IS, attack, weapons, terrorist, terrorism, terror
Representative image

Pakistani troops Saturday opened fire at forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

The Pakistani troops targeted Indian posts at about 9 am, prompting strong and effective retaliation from the Indian Army, the spokesman said.

No casualty has been reported in the firing which was still continuing when last reports came in.

The latest violation comes two days after a BSF jawan was killed and another injured in Pakistani firing in the same sector on Thursday.

Pakistani troops also suffered several casualties in the retaliatory actionfollowing the killing of the BSF jawan, officials said.
First Published: Sat, December 08 2018. 14:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements