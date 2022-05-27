Panel probing electric vehicles fire incidents to submit report on May 30

An expert committee set up by the road transport ministry to investigate the cases of electric two-wheelers catching and suggest remedial measures will submit its report next week, a senior government official said on Friday.

Recently, there have been multiple incidents of (EVs) catching and resulting in deaths and severe injuries to people.

"The expert committee (formed to enquire into the incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire) will submit it's report on May 30," the official told PTI.

Road transport and highways minister had recently said the companies found negligent will be penalised and a recall of all defective vehicles will be ordered after the expert panel submits its report.

The government had ordered a probe last month after an e-scooter launched by ride-hailing operator Ola's electric mobility arm engulfed in in Pune.

The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) had been asked to probe the circumstances that led to the incident and also suggest remedial measures, according to the road transport ministry.

