Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM advises students to celebrate exams as festivals

-
ALSO READ
Opportunity to connect with India's youth: PM Modi on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'
Prime Minister Modi to address 5th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' today
'Pariksha pe Charcha': PM Modi to interact with students on April 1
'Pariksha Pe Charcha' an opportunity to discover trends in education: PM
'Pariksha pe Charcha' by PM Modi is a public movement: Dharmendra Pradhan
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with students during the annual Pariskha Pe Charcha, and advised them to celebrate exams as festivals.
This is my favourite programme but due to Covid I couldn't meet you. This gives me special happiness as I am meeting you after a long time, PM Modi told the audience at the Talkatora Stadium here drawing a loud round of applause.
Who is tense? You or your parents? There are more people here whose parents are tensed. If we make exams a festival it will feel vibrant, he said.
To a query, the prime minister said the National Education Policy has been wholeheartedly welcomed by every section of country.
Kenny Patel from Gujarat's Vadodara asked how can one complete syllabus along with proper revision and also get proper sleep.
Why are you scared? It's not the first time you are taking exams. Now you are reaching the last mile. You have crossed the entire ocean why are you scared of sinking on the shore? the PM responded.
Pariksha Pe Charcha is being organised for the last four years by the Eduation Ministry's Department of School Education and Literacy.
The first three editions of PPC were held in Delhi in an interactive town-hall format. The fourth edition was held online on April 7 last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU