President Kovind, PM Modi greet people of Rajasthan on Statehood Day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday extended greetings to the people of Rajasthan on their Statehood Day.
"Greetings to the people of the state on Rajasthan Day. The glorious history of this state is replete with many inspiring stories of valour. Rich in the rainbow shade of nature and having global charm due to its hospitality, Rajasthan has a unique identity. I wish for a bright future for the state," read the Rashtrapati Bhavan's tweet in Hindi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the people of Rajasthan on the occasion.
Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Best wishes of Rajasthan Day to all the residents of Rajasthan, the historical land of bravery, pride and sacrifice. I wish the state should move forward on the path of progress."
Rajasthan Day is celebrated every year on March 30 to mark the formation of the state of Rajasthan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
