Parliament's Monsoon Session: LS Speaker to hold all-party meeting today

-
ALSO READ
Creating ruckus in LS lowers its dignity, debate raises it: Speaker Birla
Govt ran away from discussion on price rise, unemployment: Cong
Parliament House can't be used for dharnas, strikes: RS Secretariat
Karti writes to LS Speaker over 'breach of parliamentary privilege'
Om Birla highlights people's participation in deepening democracy
-
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will hold an all party meeting on Saturday, two days ahead of the start of the Monsoon session of the Parliament.
The meeting is scheduled to be held at Parliament in the evening and is expected to be attended by floor leaders of several political parties.
During the meeting discussions will be held on the issues to be taken up during the session and allocation of time for discussion on different bills.
Issues, such as the recently issued list of unparliamentary words, may also come up for discussion in the meeting.
The Speaker holds this customary all-party meeting before the start of every parliament session.
The Monsoon session of the Parliament will begin from July 18.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU