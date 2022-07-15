Andhra CM Jagan Reddy conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey in Godavari flood-affected areas on Friday.

Following the survey, the Chief Minister held a review meeting with the officials over the flood situation.

He stated that the impact of floods is straight on the Lanka villages and also on the villages on the banks, these are the areas that needed to be focused.

He directed officials to ensure all the villages are evacuated and shifted solutions so that there will not be a loss of life. He further directed the mapping of the villages.

"Together we will have to find the solutions. Five senior officers are being posted right away. The next 24 hours are going to be crucial. All the Superintendant of Police and collectors should be on your toes and be on high alert," said Reddy.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Navy launched two medium-lift UH3H helicopters from INS Dega at Visakhapatnam in response to a request from the Eluru district administration for rescue and relief operations due to massive flooding in the Godavari river.

It was for providing humanitarian assistance to the water-logged areas of Koida (7 habitations and Katkur (9 habitations) in Velairpadu Mandal, the Ministry of Defence informed.

The helicopters air-dropped relief material including essential food items, medicines, milk, bread, etc to the marooned villagers. So far over 2,000 kilograms of relief material have been delivered by the helicopters operating from Rajahmundry airport. The relief operation continued on Friday.

Parts of are hit by floods as water levels in Godavari river are rising by the hour, threatening villages mostly in West Godavari and Konaseema districts.

Eluru District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh, who reviewed the flood situation at Velerupadu had said that 16 habitations in Koida and Katukuru mandals were cut off completely since Wednesday night.

"We are planning to air-drop food, water, milk and medicines. About 1,200 tribal families are staying in the cut-off villages. Locals moved to safer places on the nearby hills," the collector said.

