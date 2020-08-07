Goa coronavirus update: State to start administering remdesivir to patients

Goa's Health Ministry on Friday received 1,008 vials of Remdesivir from pharma major Remdesivir is an anti-viral drug which is administered to Covid-19 patients and results in faster recovery, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

"This anti-viral drug will be beneficial in suppressing the viral replication of SARS-CoV-2, the that causes COVID-19. Uncontrollable viral replication is often responsible for tissue damage and deaths in patients infected with the virus," Rane said in a statement.

The minister also said that the anti-viral drug will be administered to moderately and severely-ill patients suffering from COVID-19 and would help to suppress the viral replication of SARS-CoV-2.

"The drug will help in faster recovery of COVID-19 patients. Introduction of Remdesivir in the COVID-19 treatment protocol will also help us reduce COVID-19 deaths associated with co-morbidity," Rane said.

is currently witnessing a sustained spike in the number of Covid-19 cases. The state has recorded 7,614 cases in all, out of which 2,095 are active. 66 people have died after contracting the deadly infection.

--IANS

maya/kr

