PCB urges ACC for emergency meeting after Shah says no to playing in Pak

A 'disappointed' Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday requested the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting in the wake of BCCI secretary Jay Shah's statement

Pakistan Cricket Board | Team India | Asia Cup

Press Trust of India  |  Lahore 

A 'disappointed' Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday requested the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting in the wake of BCCI secretary Jay Shah's statement that India won't travel to Pakistan for next year's Asia Cup.

In its first official response to Shah's statement that India would like to play the continental tournament at a neutral venue and not tour Pakistan, the PCB said "such statements can spilt the Asian and international cricket communities" and can impact Pakistan's visit to India for the 2023 World Cup.

Shah, who made the statement after the BCCI AGM on Tuesday, also happens to be the ACC president.

"The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan's visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle.

"The PCB has to date not received any official communication or clarification from the ACC on the statement of the ACC President. As such, the PCB has now requested the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting of its Board as soon as practically possible to discuss this important and sensitive matter," it said.

Pakistan has been allotted hosting rights for the Asia Cup which will be held ahead of the ODI World Cup in India in October-November.

The T20 Asia Cup held last month had to be shifted from Sri Lanka to the UAE amid the economic crisis in the island nation.

India and Pakistan only play each other in Asian and ICC events due to the political tensions between the two countries. India last toured Pakistan in 2008 while Pakistan's last series in India came in 2012-13.

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 15:32 IST

