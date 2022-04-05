Penalty amounting to Rs 29.72 crore levied on hospitals for fraud: Govt

-
Suitable penal action under fraud was taken against hospitals in respect to 18,606 non-genuine transactions and fines amounting to Rs 29.72 crore were levied, the government said on Tuesday.
Further, 144 hospitals are de-empanelled from the Ayushman Bharat Scheme based on confirmed fraudulent behaviour, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar said in a written response in Rajya Sabha.
"Suitable penal action in terms of anti-fraud guidelines was taken against hospitals in respect of non-genuine 18,606 hospital transactions. Penalty amounting to Rs 29.72 crore was levied on erring hospitals," she said.
