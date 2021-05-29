Varanasi: New born tests positive for Covid despite mother being negative

-
ALSO READ
Oxygen crisis: Hospital in Varanasi shifts 9 patients to BHU Trauma Centre
37 doctors test positive for Covid-19 at Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital
Google honours Sir W Arthur Lewis: All you need to know about the economist
Second dry run of Covid-19 vaccination held at 150 sites across Delhi
Hospitals left helpless as Delhi gasps for oxygen amid Covid-19 surge
-
A new born girl tested positive for COVID-19 at a hospital in Banaras Hindu University's (BHU) Sir Sunderlal Hospital, despite her mother testing negative before the delivery.
According to Dr Kaushan Kumar Gupta, the Medical Superintendent, the mother was tested for COVID-19 on May 24 before giving birth. The following day, she gave birth to a girl, who tested positive.
"A woman tested negative in an RT-PCR test at BHU's Sir Sunderlal Hospital on May 24 before delivery. She gave birth to a baby girl on May 25. She was tested COVID after her birth. The result was COVID-positive," he told ANI.
He added, "There are certain flaws and limitations of an RT-PCR test.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU