Petrol prices reach Rs 82 per litre in Delhi; diesel rate remains unchanged

-
ALSO READ
Diesel prices up by 15 paise, nears Rs 82/litre in Delhi; petrol unchanged
Fuel prices see minor changes; check petrol and diesel rates today
Fuel prices unchanged across cities; petrol at Rs 80.43 per litre in Delhi
Pricier fuel: Petrol and diesel rates were hiked on all days last week
Fuel prices see minor changes, check petrol and diesel rates today
-
Petrol price crossed Rs 82 per litre-mark in the national capital on Sunday, as the price of the fuel rose across the four metro cities after a day's pause.
In Delhi, petrol was priced at Rs 82.03, higher by 9 paise from Rs 81.94 on Saturday.
Price of the fuel in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata was at Rs 88.68, Rs 85, Rs 83.52 per litre, respectively, against the previous levels of Rs 88.58, Rs 84.91 and Rs 83.43 per litre.
Diesel prices were unchanged across the four cities. In New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was priced at Rs 73.56, Rs 80.11, Rs 78.86 and Rs 77.06 per litre respectively.
--IANS
rrb/sn/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU