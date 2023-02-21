JUST IN
Private sector will propel country to a different level: Sajjan Jindal
Supreme Court takes 1st case on federal law that shields internet firms
Govt focussing on production of high-value pharmaceuticals: Health Minister
Himachal Pradesh government dissolves state staff selection commission
Indian jeweller Joyalukkas drops public listing plan, withdraws $278 mn IPO
Delhi is one city where indiscipline is the highest: N R Narayana Murthy
Toddlers aged below 2 years most vulnerable to Adenovirus: Experts
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC collects Rs 1,574 cr via new fund offering
Mamata launches app for non-resident Bengalis to communicate in emergency
'What ban?' Uber, Ola bike riders clueless about Delhi govt order
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Private sector will propel country to a different level: Sajjan Jindal
icon-arrow-left
Govt has asked MPSC to rethink implementation of new syllabus: Fadnavis
Business Standard

Plantation on degraded land to be taken up on large scale: Himachal CM

He was presiding over the first meeting of the governing body of the Himachal Pradesh State Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority

Topics
Himachal pradesh government | Himachal Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chief, Himachal Congress campaign committee
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

The Himachal Pradesh government has started an initiative to restore degraded forest landscapes for which the forest department has identified more than 256 hectares of barren forest land in all 12 districts, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

He was presiding over the first meeting of the governing body of the Himachal Pradesh State Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (HP CAMPA).

"Instead of raising plantations in a sporadic manner, it should be done in a planned manner on the barren hills and other large open patches in a phased manner in the entire state," he said in the meeting.

Sukhu said the plantation should be done keeping in mind the suitable climatic conditions.

The forest department has identified such areas in all the 12 districts of the state covering more than 256 hectares of barren forest land along with a five-year maintenance period with a proposed outlay of around Rs. 8.83 crores, he said.

A dedicated staff would be deployed as protectors to take care of the plantations in a responsible and accountable manner, the chief minister said.

He reiterated that the state government was working towards 'Vyavastha Parivartan', under which the barren forest land would be covered to make Himachal Pradesh a 'green state'.

A model nursery would also be developed in each forest division of the state in the year 2023-24, he said, adding that these 45 nurseries will have facilities like vermicompost units, poly houses, greenhouses, sprinklers, root trainers and tissue culture labs.

This would aid in strengthening the infrastructure of nurseries, which can serve as a focal point for the multiplication of planting material as well as capacity building and training of staff engaged in nurseries maintenance and sharing of good practices, he said.

These model nurseries would also act as extension centres for public engagement for creating awareness about the floras and faunas of the state, Sukhu added. The Congress leader also urged local representatives to participate in the campaign.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Himachal pradesh government

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 19:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU