PM Modi inaugurates B R Ambedkar School of Economics campus in Bengaluru

-
ALSO READ
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary
Tributes pour in on Ambedkar Jayanti; 'indelible contributions', says PM
VP Naidu pays tributes to Ambedkar, says he was multi-faceted genius
HC seeks status report from Maha govt about publishing of Ambedkar's works
Delhi govt offices to have photos of only Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh: Kejriwal
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the new campus of Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University here and also unveiled a statue of the architect of Indian Constitution installed at the campus.
At the event, he also unveiled 150 Technology Hubs' that have been developed by transforming the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Karnataka.
Developed at a cost of over Rs 4,700 crore, the Technology Hubs initiative is supported by many Industry partners, and aims to create a skilled workforce to address Industry 4.0 manpower needs.
Out of the total cost, the state government has contributed Rs 657 crore while Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) and its industry partners contributed Rs 4,080 crore. The state has also spent an additional Rs 220 crore to create dedicated workshops and technology labs at these 150 ITIs.
These Technology Hubs, through its various innovative courses, will provide high skill training in cutting edge technology and improve opportunities for ITI graduates in employment and entrepreneurship.
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and several Ministers of the state cabinet were among those present.
The residential BASE University was set up in 2017 in recognition of the exemplary contributions made by Ambedkar in the development of Independent India and as a tribute to his memory on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary.
BASE was planned in line with the London School of Economics and is built on 43.35 acres of land at Jnana Bharati campus of Bangalore University here. It has 13 blocks built at an approximate cost of Rs 250 crore.
The academic activities commenced in 2017 at a temporary building with an intake of 50 students and this institute got the Unitary University status in the year 2019. It now houses 250 students and aims to gradually increase the strength in the coming years.
BASE offers three courses as per National Education Policy guidelines, officials said, adding, they are- five-year integrated M.Sc. in Economics, two-year M.Sc. in Economics and two-year M.Sc. in Financial Economics.
The University will also offer Ph.D. programmes shortly.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU