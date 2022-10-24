JUST IN
PM Narendra Modi lands in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers
20 coal wagons derail in Nagpur division; many trains canceled, diverted

Twenty loaded coal wagons derailed between Malkhed and Timatla stations on Wardha-Badnera sections of Nagpur Division in Maharastra at around 11 pm on Sunday.

Topics
Maharashtra | Nagpur

ANI  General News 

The Central Railways on Monday said that the derailment resulted in disruptions on the affected line in this section. Multiple trains were cancelled, diverted and short-terminated.

The trains diverted via Chandur Bazar-Narkher are Pune-Hatia, CSMT-Howrah, and CSMT-Nagpur.

The trains diverted via Nagpur-Narkher-Chandur Bazar-Badnera are Visakhapatnam and Chennai-Ahmedabad, the Central Railway, Nagpur Division informed.

Meanwhile, a number of trains have been cancelled owing to the incident, Wardha-Bhusaval, Nagpur-Pune, Nagpur-CSMT and Nagpur-Wardha are among the few.

Puri-Okha JCO train has been diverted via Wadi-Daund-Manmad-Jalgaon, Chennai-Ahmedabad via Narkher-Chandur Bazar-Badnera, Pune-Howrah has been diverted via Badnera-Chandur Bazar-Narkher-Nagpur and Ahmedabad-Puri via Badnera-Chandur Bazar-Narkher-Nagpur.

Jabalpur-Amravati has been short-terminated at Nagpur and Nizamuddin-Bhusaval has also been short-terminated at Nagpur.

The Central Railway informed that Ahmedabad-Chennai and Hisar-Secunderabad trains have been diverted via Akola-Secunderabad.

Whereas, CSMT-Gondia, Pune-Nagpur, Ahmedabad-Nagpur, LTT-Shalimar, and Kolhapur-Gondia trains have been diverted via Badnera-Chandur Bazar-Narkher-Nagpur.

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 10:46 IST

