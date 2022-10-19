PM Modi announces 4th 'Positive Indigenisation List' of 101 defence items

With the aim of achieving self-reliance and boosting exports in the defence sector, Prime Minister on Wednesday announced the 'Fourth Positive Indigenisation List' of 101 items during the opening ceremony of DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

All the items included in the lists will be procured from indigenous sources as per provisions given in Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020. This list provides continuous impetus towards self-reliance in defence.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the 'Positive Indigenisation List' is one of the landmark initiatives towards achieving self-reliance in defence sector.

The MoD had earlier promulgated 'First, Second and Third Positive Indigenisation Lists', comprising 310 items on August 21, 2020, May 31, 2021 and April 07, 2022 respectively.

The 'Fourth Positive Indigenisation List' of 101 items was announced by Prime Minister today.

These lists would boost indigenisation and achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' in the defence sector and increase exports in the coming times, said the MoD statement.

The fourth list has been prepared by MoD after several rounds of consultations with all stakeholders, including the industry. It lays special focus on equipment/systems, which are being developed and likely to translate into firm orders in the next five to ten years. Like the first three lists, import substitution of ammunition which is a recurring requirement has been given special focus.

The MoD statement said this fourth list recognises the growing capacity and capabilities of the Indian defence industry and is likely to stimulate the potential of domestic research and development by attracting fresh investment into technology and manufacturing capabilities.

The items listed in the fourth list will provide ample visibility and opportunity to the domestic defence industry for understanding the trend and futuristic needs of the Armed Forces and create requisite research and development and manufacturing capacity within the country.

The MoD will facilitate a conducive environment and render all possible support to the industry to ensure that the timelines mentioned in the 'Fourth Positive Indigenisation List' are met, thereby achieving self-reliance in defence and developing the capabilities for exports within the country in a time-bound manner, added the Defence Ministry statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)