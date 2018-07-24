JUST IN
Maratha outfits call for Mumbai bandh tomorrow as quota stir turns violent
PM Modi arrives in Uganda on second leg of his three-nation Africa tour

Modi's programme in Uganda include, a call on President Yoweri Museveni, restricted and delegation-level talks, and participation at a India-Uganda joint business event

Press Trust of India  |  Kampala 

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Uganda on the second leg of his three-nation Africa tour as part of India's outreach to the resource-rich continent.

The Prime Minister's aircraft landed at Entebbe International Airport, marking the start of his two-day Uganda visit - the first bilateral tour by an Indian prime minister since 1997.

He was accorded a red carpet welcome at the airport.

His programme in Uganda include, a call on President Yoweri Museveni, restricted and delegation-level talks, and participation at a India-Uganda joint business event.
 

Modi will also address the Ugandan Parliament, the first Indian prime minister to do so. He will also address an Indian community event here.

From Uganda, Modi will head to South Africa on Wednesday to participate in the BRICS Summit, whose theme this year is 'BRICS in Africa'.


 
First Published: Tue, July 24 2018. 19:05 IST

