PM Modi asks people to visit Tulip garden in J-K, enjoy warm hospitality

-
ALSO READ
Govt improved rural, coastal connectivity to bolster farmer markets: Modi
There should be discussion, presentation of views in Parliament: Modi
Modi targets Rahul over 'north-south' remarks, lashes out at Narayanasamy
Gujarat civic polls: Modi says results show people's faith development
Modi opens coffers for Assam before polls, accuses prior govts of neglect
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked everyone to visit Tulip garden, located at the foothills of Zabarwan range in Jammu and Kashmir, and enjoy the warm hospitality of the people of the Union territory.
Tweeting about the gardens, the prime minister said, "Whenever you get the opportunity, do visit Jammu and Kashmir and witness the scenic Tulip festival.
"In addition to the tulips, you will experience the warm hospitality of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.
The Tulip garden will be thrown open to public on Thursday.
"Tomorrow, 25th March is special for Jammu and Kashmir. A majestic tulip garden on the foothills of the Zabarwan Mountains will open for visitors. The Garden will see over 15 lakh flowers of more than 64 varieties in bloom," Modi said in another tweet.
The Tulip garden is located at the foothills of Zaberwan range with an overview of Dal Lake and is the largest tulip garden in Asia. It is spread over an area of about 30 hectares.
The garden was opened in 2007 with the aim to boost floriculture and tourism in Kashmir Valley by the then chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad.
The garden is built on a sloping ground in a terraced fashion consisting of seven terraces. Apart from tulips, many other species of flowers like hyacinths, daffodils and ranunculus have been added.
The Tulip festival, organised at the onset of spring season in the Valley, is an annual celebration that aims to showcase the range of flowers in the garden as part of tourism efforts by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU