Will knock Supreme Court's door if NCT bill sails through Rajya Sabha: AAP

-
ALSO READ
State of the capital
Arvind Kejriwal urges AAP volunteers to help people in every possible way
Mamata extends support to Arvind Kejriwal over 'struggle' against NCT Bill
Arvind Kejriwal to address 'kisan maha sammelan' in Punjab on Sunday
Officials told not to paste Covid posters outside homes: Delhi govt to HC
-
New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Narain Dass Gupta said on Wednesday said the party will approach the Supreme Court if the Upper House passes the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
"If the GNCT Amendment Bill 2021 is passed by the Rajya Sabha today, we will go to the Supreme Court because we don't have any other option," Gupta told ANI.
Reacting to the Centre's allegations that the AAP government is not implementing Delhi's policy for the citizens, Gupta said the Central government has always hindered the policies of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
"The AAP government is hugely popular in Delhi and it's the Central government which doesn't allow Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to do work extensively for the people of Delhi," the AAP MP said.
The GNCT amendment bill 2021 is expected to be discussed today in Rajya Sabha after which voting will take place.
AAP lawmakers have dubbed the bill as "unconstitutional" and have been huddling for gathering support for opposing the bill.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the bill must not be allowed to be presented in House and added BJP want to remove the Arvind Kejriwal government.
"The Central government is liable to bring a Constitutional Amendment Bill in House before making any amendment to the constitution. I gave a notice in Rajya Sabha yesterday that this (GNCTD Amendment) Bill is unconstitutional and mustn't be allowed to be presented in House," Singh said.
"They (BJP) have been losing for 23 years and now want to remove a government (AAP) that has consistently worked for people of Delhi and has also been winning by a majority. All political parties are opposing this Bill because this can happen to anyone tomorrow," he added.
Meanwhile, the Opposition parties agree that the bill should be sent to the select committee for further discussion.
The bill, which was introduced in the Parliament last week -- three years after a constitution bench of the Supreme Court ruled on the dispute between Delhi's ruling AAP government and the Lieutenant Governor, was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday.
The bill, which entails that the term "government" referred to in any law made by the legislative assembly will imply Lieutenant Governor, seeks to amend the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991.
The statement of objects and reasons of the bill in Lok Sabha stated that the bill seeks to clarify the expression "Government", which in the context of legislation to be passed by the Legislative Assembly of Delhi, shall mean the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, consistent with the status of Delhi as a Union territory to address the ambiguities in the interpretation of the legislative provisions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU