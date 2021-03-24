JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 124 million: Johns Hopkins University
Business Standard

India at forefront of initiatives to prevent non-communicable diseases: PM

India is at the forefront of initiatives that seek to prevent non-communicable diseases and further wellness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday

Topics
Narendra Modi | India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi

India is at the forefront of initiatives that seek to prevent non-communicable diseases and further wellness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

His remarks came in response to the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) commending India's progress to reduce pre-mature mortality from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and seeking cooperation with the Indian government to promote lessons learned from implementation of the National Multisectoral Action Planfor prevention and control of common NCDs.

"India is at the forefront of initiatives that seek to prevent non-communicable diseases and further wellness," Modi tweeted.

"Grateful to @UNITAR for their kind words. Together, we all have to make our planet healthier," he said and tagged Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi's tweet on UNITAR commending India's remarkable progress to reduce pre-mature mortality from NCDs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, March 24 2021. 11:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.