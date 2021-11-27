JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Stop flights from countries with new Covid-19 variants: Kejriwal to Modi
Business Standard

PM Modi chairs important meeting on Covid situation and vaccination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing an important meeting on the Covid situation and the vaccination drive in the country with top officials, government sources said on Saturday

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing an important meeting on the Covid situation and the vaccination drive in the country with top officials, government sources said on Saturday.

The meeting comes amid rising global concerns over a new strain of the coronavirus which the World Health Organization has named 'Omicron' and classified as a highly transmissible virus of concern.

The meeting is being attended by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul among others.

India saw a single-day rise of 8,318 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,63,749, while the count of active cases has declined to 1,07,019, the lowest in 541 days, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,67,933, with 465 daily fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 120.96 crore, according to the ministry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, November 27 2021. 13:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU