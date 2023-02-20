PM Modi condoles death of BJP leader and former Governor O P Kohli

Prime Minister on Monday condoled the death of former Governor and leader O.P. Kohli.

In a tweet, the PM said: "Saddened by the passing away of Shri OP Kohli Ji. He played a key role in strengthening our Party in Delhi. As MP and Governor, he focused on issues of public welfare. He was also passionate about the education sector. My thoughts are with his family. Om Shanti."

Kohli passed away earlier on Monday. He was 87.

The Governor of Gujarat from 2014 to 2019, he had also held charge of Madya Pradesh and Goa.

A former Rajya Sabha member and ex-president of in Delhi, he was also an academician.

