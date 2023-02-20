JUST IN
Panasonic Life Solutions aims to achieve14% revenue growth in FY24
Govt extends quality control order for ferronickel grade till July 23
PM Modi condoles death of BJP leader and former Governor O P Kohli
Loan under Kisan Credit Scheme to be extended to fisherfolk: Union Minister
3 more houses damaged due to 'sinking' of land in Jammu-Kashmir's Ramban
Free to negotiate for maximising asset value: RCap lenders to NCLAT
Higher day temperature may impact crops in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan: IMD
India keep climbing global internet speed index; UAE leads the charts
India, Uzbekistan begin two-week military exercise in Pithoragarh
Domestic air passenger traffic nearly doubled in January, shows data
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Loan under Kisan Credit Scheme to be extended to fisherfolk: Union Minister
icon-arrow-left
Govt extends quality control order for ferronickel grade till July 23
Business Standard

PM Modi condoles death of BJP leader and former Governor O P Kohli

The Governor of Gujarat from 2014 to 2019, he had also held charge of Madya Pradesh and Goa

Topics
Narendra Modi | BJP | Madhya Pradesh

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of former Governor and BJP leader O.P. Kohli.

In a tweet, the PM said: "Saddened by the passing away of Shri OP Kohli Ji. He played a key role in strengthening our Party in Delhi. As MP and Governor, he focused on issues of public welfare. He was also passionate about the education sector. My thoughts are with his family. Om Shanti."

Kohli passed away earlier on Monday. He was 87.

The Governor of Gujarat from 2014 to 2019, he had also held charge of Madya Pradesh and Goa.

A former Rajya Sabha member and ex-president of BJP in Delhi, he was also an academician.

--IANS

ans/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 23:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU