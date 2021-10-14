PM Modi enhanced value of Indian passport abroad: Amit Shah

-
ALSO READ
Top BJP leaders to meet morcha chiefs ahead of Assembly polls in 5 states
PM holds meeting with BJP national secretaries, party chief Nadda
Lakshadweep crisis: Amit Shah assures BJP delegation on resolving concerns
Covid: Congress wants to tarnish the image of India, PM Modi, says BJP
BJP chief in Lucknow to meet district council presidents, block chiefs
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "increased the value" of Indian passports abroad.
The BJP was confident that India will become a USD five trillion economy before 2024, he said, addressing party workers in Taleigao Assembly constituency during a day-long visit to Goa.
The entire world has changed the outlook towards India. Goa is a region of sailors. Ask them (sailors), earlier when they showed an Indian passport (outside the country) what used to be the reaction, and what is the reaction now, Shah said. "Now, after seeing an Indian passport, there is a smile on the face of the officer from any foreign country and they say 'you have come from Modi's country'," he added. Modi has increased the value of Indian passport and this was possible because the BJP has won with majority (in general elections)," the Union home minister added.
He appealed Goans to give a full mandate to the ruling BJP in the next year's Assembly elections too.
Listing achievements of the Modi government such as providing toilets to ten crore households, Shah said before seeking another mandate from people (in 2024), the government will achieve the target of providing hundred per cent tap-water connectivity.
Goa will be the first state in the country to have tap water in every household, he said.
India's ranking did not increase after the Vajpayee government. It was at eleventh position. But Modi brought it between fourth and fifth positions. I am confident we will achieve the dream of becoming a USD five trillion economy before 2024, Shah said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU