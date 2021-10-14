Fair probe into Lakhimpur violence not possible till MoS is sacked: Tikait

Voicing dissatisfaction over the probe into the Lakhimpur violence case after the "red-carpet arrest" of MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said a fair investigation is not possible till the minister is removed from his post.

He said the "red-carpet arrest" of Ashish Mishra has fuelled anger among protesting farmers.

Alleging that the investigating agency is going soft on Mishra's interrogation, Tikait termed the probe a 'guldaston wali puch-tach' (investigation where bouquets are being presented).

Ashish Mishra, alleged to be in one of the cars that mowed down the protesters in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, was arrested after 12 hours of questioning last week. A court here had granted three-day custody of Ashish to police.

"The red carpet arrest of the minister's son who is the main accused in the incident has fuelled anger among the protesting farmers," the BKU leader told newspersons here.

"The whole world understands that no justice can be given if the minister whose son is being investigated continues to hold his chair. We are completely dissatisfied by the manner in which investigations are being conducted," Tikait said at a function in Tappal town.

He claimed that the minister was influencing the SIT investigation.

The BKU leader reiterated that the protest against the Lakhimpur violence would intensify if Ajay Mishra was not removed from his post.

The farmers' unions have already given a call for burning the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah on Dussehra, a six-hour nationwide 'rail roko' agitation on October 26 and a 'kisan mahapanchayat' in the state capital on October 26.

"Everybody knows that nothing would come out of the 'red-carpet arrest' of the union minister's son. How can anybody expect anything when the police who are questioning Ashish Mishra also present bouquets to the MoS," Tikait said.

When asked about the arrest of Ankit Das, a friend of Ashish Mishra, he claimed, "More false witnesses will be produced and some will even take responsibility on their head under the influence of Ajay Mishra in the region.

