PM Modi, European Commission president exchange views on coronavirus

-
ALSO READ
Brexit deal done: What's in it and where next for the Britain and EU?
Britain, EU agree 'extra mile' deadline for post-Brexit deal talks
G20 Summit: India is exceeding Paris Agreement targets, says PM Modi
European Union and Covid-19: When a vaccine only adds to the trouble
Modi, Xi Jinping among world leaders to participate in virtual Davos summit
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Monday
exchanged views on the COVID-19 situation in India and the European Union, a statement said.
India's ongoing efforts to contain the pandemic's second wave was discussed.
Modi expressed his appreciation of the EU and its member states for mobilising quick support for India's fight against the pandemic.
They noted that the India-EU strategic partnership was witnessing a renewed momentum since the last summit in July, it said, adding that the leaders agreed that the forthcoming India-EU Leaders' Meeting on May 8 in virtual format was an important opportunity to provide renewed momentum to their already multi-faceted relationship.
"The India-EU Leaders' Meeting will be the first meeting in the EU+27 format and reflects the shared ambition of both sides for further strengthening the India-EU Strategic Partnership," the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU