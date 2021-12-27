PM Modi expresses grief over deaths in Muzaffarpur boiler explosion

-
ALSO READ
Bihar: 5 dead, 6 injured in boiler blast at noodle factory in Muzaffarpur
Several killed, many injured in explosion at south Lebanon Palestinian camp
13 lose eyesight after cataract operation in Bihar's Muzaffarpur hospital
Bangladesh police rule out foul play in Dhaka explosion, suspect gas leak
Strong explosion rocks Caspian Sea sector near Azerbaijani gas field
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a boiler explosion at Muzaffarpur in Bihar and expressed condolences to the families of victims.
Modi approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each, the PMO said.
He wished speedy recovery to the injured.
At least six persons were killed and several others were injured when a boiler explosion inside a factory here brought the structure down and left many buildings in the vicinity severely damaged, a top official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU