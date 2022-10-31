JUST IN
Pleas on CAA: SC grants time to Assam, Tripura; fixes Dec 6 for hearing
Business Standard

BMC announces 10% water supply cut in Mumbai from November 1 to 10

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced 10 per cent water cut in the city from November 1 to 10, to carry out some urgent repair work at a weir in neighbouring Thane district.

Topics
BMC | Mumbai | water supply

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Tap water, drinking water
Photo: Shutterstock

The civic body in an order said that the pneumatic gate system installed at Pise weir was in urgent need of repairs and the work will be carried out from November 1 to 10.

A 10 per cent water cut will be imposed during the 10-day period in Mumbai Metropolitan, Thane and Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation areas, the BMC said, appealing to citizens to use water judiciously.

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 20:54 IST

