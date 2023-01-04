JUST IN
PM Modi to chair national conference of chief secretaries on January 6-7
Broadcasting infra, network development scheme will augment infra: PM Modi
Over 2,000 CRPF personnel being deployed in J&K's Rajouri, Poonch districts
98.7% decline in Kala-azar cases since 2007 in India: Health Ministry
IndiGo aircraft suffers tail strike while landing in Kolkata; no injuries
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital
Rishabh Pant airlifted to Mumbai, set to undergo surgery, says BCCI
Male passenger who urinated on woman banned by Air India for a month
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital for routine check-up: Report
Leopard spotted in Greater Noida Society, rescue operation underway
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
PM Modi to chair national conference of chief secretaries on January 6-7
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

PM Modi lauds deployment of first woman Army officer at Siachen

"This will make every Indian proud, illustrating the spirit of India's Nari Shakti," the Prime Minister tweeted in response to a tweet by Fire and Fury Sappers

Topics
Narendra Modi | Siachen | Indian Army

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses on the occasion of dedication of Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, in Ayodhya, via video message on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded Captain Shiva Chauhan of Fire and Fury Sappers, who has become the first woman officer to be operationally deployed at Kumar Post, post completion of arduous training, in the highest battlefield of the world, Siachen.

"This will make every Indian proud, illustrating the spirit of India's Nari Shakti," the Prime Minister tweeted in response to a tweet by Fire and Fury Sappers.

--IANS

ans/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 23:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU