PM Modi lauds deployment of first woman Army officer at Siachen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded Captain Shiva Chauhan of Fire and Fury Sappers, who has become the first woman officer to be operationally deployed at Kumar Post, post completion of arduous training, in the highest battlefield of the world, Siachen.
"This will make every Indian proud, illustrating the spirit of India's Nari Shakti," the Prime Minister tweeted in response to a tweet by Fire and Fury Sappers.
First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 23:06 IST
