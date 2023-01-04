PM Modi lauds deployment of first woman Army officer at Siachen

Prime Minister has applauded Captain Shiva Chauhan of Fire and Fury Sappers, who has become the first woman officer to be operationally deployed at Kumar Post, post completion of arduous training, in the highest battlefield of the world, .

"This will make every Indian proud, illustrating the spirit of India's Nari Shakti," the Prime Minister tweeted in response to a tweet by Fire and Fury Sappers.

--IANS

ans/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)