Over 2,000 CRPF personnel being deployed in J&K's Rajouri, Poonch districts
Over 2,000 CRPF personnel being deployed in J&K's Rajouri, Poonch districts

Inspector General of CRPF and other top officers are supervising the deployment of the troops

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A CRPF jawan stands guard as situation in Kashmir continues to be tense and uncertain, in Srinagar, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. There are apperhenensions of prolonged law and order problem in the Valley | Photo: PTI
FILE IMAGE: A CRPF jawan stands guard as situation in Kashmir | Photo: PTI

In a bid to enhance security setup in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, authorities on Wednesday are deploying more than 2,000 CRPF personnel to secure minority areas in the region, officials said.

The development comes in view of twin terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district in which six people of a minority community including two children were killed and 11 others were injured.

Over 20 CRPF companies comprising more than 2,000 personnel are being deployed for strengthening security in Rajouri and Poonch districts, an officer told PTI.

Inspector General of CRPF and other top officers are supervising the deployment of the troops, he said.

He said the security deployment is going on. It is being done for the security of minority areas in Rajouri and Poonch.

There is a huge cry from the minority community people over the security of their areas in border districts after the Rajouri attack.

Two children were killed and six people were injured in an IED explosion on Monday near the house of one of the victims in Dangri village, officials said.

On Sunday evening, terrorists opened fire on three houses of a minority community in the area in Rajouri district killing four civilians and injuring six.

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 20:49 IST

