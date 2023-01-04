JUST IN
CCEA approves Rs 2,539 crore BIND scheme for modernising Doordarshan, AIR
Business Standard

Broadcasting infra, network development scheme will augment infra: PM Modi

This will also help in diverse sectors like health, education and entertainment, he tweeted

Topics
Narendra Modi | broadcasters

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi, narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND) scheme will augment the broadcasting infrastructure, particularly in the remote areas.

This will also help in diverse sectors like health, education and entertainment, he tweeted.

In a bid to upgrade Prasar Bharati's broadcast infrastructure and network, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the scheme worth more than Rs 2,500 crore for Doordarshan and All India Radio.

Lauding the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which the Cabinet also approved, Modi said it is a landmark step towards sustainable development and creating investment opportunities for our youth.

The government approved a Rs 19,744 crore incentive plan to promote the manufacturing of green hydrogen in the country in a bid to cut emissions.

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 21:18 IST

