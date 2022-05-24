PM Modi leaves for India after concluding his two-day Japan visit

Prime Minister left for on Tuesday after concluding his fruitful two-day visit to during which he held a series of bilateral meetings with the leaders, including US President Joe Biden, to boost cooperation among the member nations of the influential grouping and discussed developments in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

The or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, and . Modi, who visited Tokyo at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, held separate bilateral meetings with US President Biden, Kishida and new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the summit.

"Leaving after a fruitful visit in which I attended various bilateral and multilateral programmes. Glad to see the emerge as a vibrant forum to further global good. Also had excellent bilateral meetings with all the Quad leaders," Modi said in a tweet.

"I had excellent discussions with the business leaders of Japan, and an engaging interaction with the vibrant Indian community in Japan. I thank the Government and the people of Japan for the warm hospitality," he said.

