WEF 2022: Goyal pitches India among best investment destinations

Pitching India as one of the best investment destinations globally, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday asked global business leaders at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting to "come to India and grow with India".
Goyal, who has been meeting a host of global leaders here since Saturday, reiterated India's position as one of the world's most preferred investment destinations and told them about the massive scope and range of opportunities it presents to investors globally.
The Commerce and Industry Minister, who addressed a breakfast session on Tuesday morning, said there was so much interest in India among those present here that he was finding it hard to adjust his calendar, but was trying to accommodate everyone as all of them are important and are keen to make large investments.
On Monday evening, he also met John Kerry and discussed future tracks for India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership.
In his meeting with Deutsche Bank chairman-elect Alexander R Wynaendts, he discussed how the financial institution can further complement the Indian government's sustainable growth agenda.
The two leaders also explored how digitisation can aid businesses pursue environment, social and governance-linked goals.
He also addressed a global investors roundtable here.
His other meetings included those with Standard Chartered Bank Group CEO Bill Winters, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra and Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt.
