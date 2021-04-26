Can't deny admission to Covid patients if beds are available: Yogi

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Covid: EC bans rallies, public meetings in West Bengal from 7 pm to 10 am
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officers to ensure that no government or private hospital denies admission to COVID-19 patients if beds are available at these hospitals.
He further said that if a bed is not available in the government hospital, the patient should be sent to a private hospital.
"If the patient referred by a government hospital is not able to bear the expenses of the private hospital, the state government will bear their treatment cost as per the rates approved under the Ayushman Bharat scheme," said an official release.
The government also said that the medical kit will be provided to patients under home isolation in which the medicines will be available for seven days.
"The government has asked all hospitals with 100 beds or more to set up their own oxygen plants. This would reduce their dependence on liquid oxygen to a great extent," it said.
It further said that 50 per cent of the 108 ambulance services will be used for COVID-19 work so that patients do not face any problems.
Earlier on Sunday, the Chief Minister ordered that no fees will be charged for cremating people who die due to COVID-19.
The UP government has also ordered to provide masks to the poorer section of the state, free of cost.
The state government has fixed rates for COVID testing and treatment. If any complaints are registered against hospitals for charging more fees, strict action will be taken against them under the Epidemic Act, read the new guideline.
The government statement also mentioned that the COVID hospitals have been ordered to publicly announce the number of vacant beds twice during the day.The COVID-19 infected patients, who are in home isolation, will be provided with a COVID kit which shall include medicines for seven days, declared the UP government.
Remdesivir injections will be provided free of cost to COVID-19 patients at government hospitals, it stated.
Uttar Pradesh currently has 2,97,616 active COVID-19 cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU