Jaishankar interacts with international relations students at BJP office

The on Saturday organised an interaction between international relations of the Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia with External Affairs Minister .

Jaishankar said, "An engaging conversation with of international relations at headquarters in New Delhi today. Discussed the greater relevance of foreign policy in a globalised and interconnected world."



foreign affairs department head Vijay Chauthaiwale organised the interaction as part of the party's outreach to different sections of society on a variety of pertinent issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)