Jaishankar interacts with international relations students at BJP office

The BJP on Saturday organised an interaction between international relations students of the Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Jaishankar said, "An engaging conversation with students of international relations at BJP headquarters in New Delhi today. Discussed the greater relevance of foreign policy in a globalised and interconnected world."
BJP foreign affairs department head Vijay Chauthaiwale organised the interaction as part of the party's outreach to different sections of society on a variety of pertinent issues.
First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 20:47 IST
