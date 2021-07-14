PM to inaugurate international convention centre in Varanasi on Thursday

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate an international cooperation and convention centre, 'Rudraksh', in Varanasi on Thursday that will offer a glimpse of the cultural richness of the ancient city of Kashi.
As many as 108 Rudraksha have been installed at this convention centre and its roof is shaped like a Shiva Linga, officials said, adding that the entire building will glow with LED lights at night.
The two-storey convention centre has come up at posh Sigra area on 2.87 hectares of land and has a seating capacity of 1,200 people.
The officials said the objective of the project is to provide opportunities for social and cultural interactions between people at the international convention centre in Varanasi that would strengthen the city's competitiveness by developing its tourism sector.
It is ideal for holding international conferences, exhibitions and music concerts and other events and the gallery is done up with murals depicting Varanasi's art, culture and music, they added.
The Japan International Cooperation Agency-assisted Varanasi International Cooperation and Convention Centre's (VCC) main hall may be partitioned into smaller spaces when needed.
According to the officials, it will be an environment-friendly building, fit for level 3 of Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA).
VCC will be equipped with adequate security and safety systems. It will have a regular entrance, a service entrance and a separate VIP entrance, making it an ideal destination for holding all types of international events.
During his visit to Varanasi, Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore, the officials said.
