JUST IN
Pandemic forced judiciary to adopt modern methods to impart justice: CJI
Centre blocks six YouTube channels streaming pro-Khalistan content
UP CM approves infrastructure projects worth Rs 465 cr in Ayodhya
Government sells 1,188,000 tonnes wheat in fifth round of auction
OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after fall from Gurugram high-rise
NPS subscriber base rises 23% to 62.4 million in March 4, shows data
Delhi excise case: Court sends Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17
Delhi HC stays trial court proceedings against DCW chief Swati Maliwal
Companies across APAC working to keep whistleblower policies up to date
Scientists call for legally binding global treaty to eliminate space junk
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
UP CM approves infrastructure projects worth Rs 465 cr in Ayodhya
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Centre blocks six YouTube channels streaming pro-Khalistan content

The official said that the government has also asked YouTube to use artificial intelligence and algorithms to identify and block objectionable content automatically

Topics
Centre | YouTube | Pro-Khalistan terrorists

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

At least six YouTube channels allegedly promoting pro-Khalistan sentiments have been blocked at the instance of the government, a senior official said on Friday.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra said six to eight YouTube channels, operating from foreign countries, have been blocked over the past 10 days.

He said the channels with content in Punjabi language were trying to foment trouble in the border state.

The government action came in the wake of supporters of radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh storming a police station in Ajnala with swords and guns to demand the release of one of their aides.

Singh was last year anointed head of 'Waris Punjab De', which was founded by actor and activist late Deep Sidhu, at an event held at Moga's Rode, the native village of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Another senior official said YouTube has been taking action on the government's requests to block channels within 48 hours.

The official said that the government has also asked YouTube to use artificial intelligence and algorithms to identify and block objectionable content automatically.

However, in the Indian context YouTube was facing problems as content was being uploaded in regional languages and the systems were in place to screen content in the English language.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Centre

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 18:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU