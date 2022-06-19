PM Modi to attend host of events on two-day Karnataka visit starting Monday

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be on a two-day visit to Karnataka from Monday to take part in a host of events, including leading the International Yoga Day, according to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
Tomorrow, the Prime Minister is arriving in Karnataka on a two-day visit. He will take part in an inauguration and a foundation-laying ceremony in the Indian Institute of Science. He will also inaugurate Ambedkar School of Economics, Bommai told reporters here on Sunday.
He added that Modi would lay the foundation stone for various railways and National Highway Authority of India-related programmes.
Modi will also address a public meeting in Bengaluru. We have made all necessary arrangements for the events. Senior officials are supervising the works, the Chief Minister said.
According to Bommai, the Prime Minister would address a public meeting in Mysuru on Monday evening and would visit Suttur Math and Chamundi Hills the same evening.
The Prime Minister will take part in the International Yoga Day event on the Mysuru Palace premises (on Tuesday). After that, he will leave for Thiruvananthapuram. We have made all the arrangements for the events, Bommai said.
At Suttur Math in Mysuru, the Prime Minister would dedicate to public the Veda Pathashala building and release of commentaries on yoga and bhakti.
The International Yoga Day event would start at 6.30 AM on Tuesday and go on till 7.45 am.
