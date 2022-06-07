PM Modi to inaugrate hospital, address mass gatherings in Guj on Jun 10, 18

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on June 10 and 18 to inaugurate a multi-speciality hospital and address two mass gatherings in Navsari and Vadodara districts, an official said on Tuesday.
The prime minister will address a gathering of tribals at Khudvel village in Navsari district on June 10, he said.
As per the local administration, nearly 3 lakh tribals from south Gujarat, including Navsari, Tapi, Dang and Valsad districts, are expected to attend the event at Khudvel in Chikhli taluka. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will also attend the event.
Modi will inaugurate a multi-speciality hospital and AM Naik Healthcare Campus, situated on the National Highway 48 in Navsari, on the same day, said a statement by Nirali Memorial Medical Trust.
On June 18, the prime minister is scheduled to address nearly 4 lakh people at a gathering on the outskirts of Vadodara city, after taking out a roadshow from the airport to the venue near Sardar Estate, municipal commissioner Shalini Agrawal said.
Modi will arrive at Vadodara in the morning after offering prayers at the Mahakali temple atop Pavagadh Hills in the neighbouring Panchmahal district, said Hitendra Patel, chairman of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation's standing committee.
"After the 4 km-long roadshow, the prime minister will address nearly 4 lakh people, including beneficiaries of various government schemes, such as rural housing, at Leprosy Hospital ground near Sardar Estate," said Patel, who along with Agrawal and local MP Ranjan Bhatt visited the ground to take stock of the preparations.
These visits come ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, which are due in December this year.
