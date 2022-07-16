PM Modi to inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway worth Rs 14,850 cr today

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on July 16 and inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway.
The 296 km four-lane Expressway has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crore.
The expressway would give a major boost to connectivity and industrial development in the region.
The Modi government has focused greatly on connectivity and infrastructure, officials said.
The budgetary allocation of Rs 1.99 lakh crore for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in Budget 2022-23 is the highest ever. This is a jump of over 550 per cent when compared to the allocation of about Rs. 30,300 crore in 2013-14.
In the last seven years, the length of National Highways in the country has gone up by more than 50 per cent from 91,287 km (as on April 2014) to around 1,41,000 km (as on December 31, 2021).
The foundation stone for the construction of Bundelkhand Expressway was laid by the Prime Minister on February 29, 2020. The work on the Expressway has been completed within 28 months.
The 296 km, four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crore, under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), and can later be expanded up to six lanes as well.
Along with improving connectivity in the region, the Bundelkhand Expressway will also give a major boost to economic development. Work on the creation of industrial corridor in Banda and Jalaun districts, next to the Expressway, has already started.
