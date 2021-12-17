PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur

The government spokesman said that the 594 km long six-lane Expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur on Saturday.

Starting near the Bijauli village in Meerut, the Expressway will extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj.

It will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

Upon completion of work, it will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state.

A 3.5 km long air strip for assisting emergency take-off and landing of Air Force planes will also be constructed on the Expressway in Shahjahanpur.

An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the Expressway.

The Expressway will also give a fillip to multiple sectors including industrial development, trade, agriculture, tourism, etc. It will provide a big boost to the socio-economic development of the region.

