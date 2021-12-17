Saibaba Temple at Shirdi readies to receive Amit Shah on Saturday

-
ALSO READ
Historian Babasaheb Purandare dead; PM Modi, other leaders express grief
Piyush Goyal digitally analyses BAPS Temple 3D model at Dubai Expo
IAF chopper crash: Lance Naik Sai Teja laid to rest in Andhra Pradesh
PM Modi's Varanasi visit begins today, to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham
Gujarat: PM Modi lays foundation stone for Parvati temple in Somnath
-
The world famous Saibaba Temple at Shirdi in Ahmednagar is all set to receive Union Home Minister Amit Shah who arrives on a two-day visit to Maharashtra starting Saturday, officials said here on Friday.
A trust official said Shah is likely to take 'darshan' of Saibaba Samadhi Temple prior to the pre-noon 'aarti' to ensure there is no disturbance to the regular devotees who throng here from all over the country daily.
The trust is planning to felicitate the Union Home Minister -- who has been a frequent visitor to the temple in the past -- in Maharashtrian traditions with a shawl, coconut, Saibaba's 'vibhuti' (holy ash) and a miniature statue of the saint revered by all communities.
Several other engagements are lined up for Shah in Mumbai, Pune and Ahmednagar during his trip.
Besides the Shirdi Temple, Shah -- who is also the Union Cooperatives Minister -- will attend an event at the Padmashri Dr. Vithalrao Vikhe-Patil Cooperative Sugar Factory at Loni in Ahmednagar before attending the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) awards function in Mumbai.
On Sunday, December 19, Shah will go to Pune where he will inaugurate the new building of the Central Forensics Science Lab at its sprawling 30-acre complex in Chakan and later have lunch with NDRF personnel.
Subsequently, he will attend the VAMNICOM convocation ceremony and lay the foundation stone for a large statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj coming up at the Pune Municipal Corporation lawns, and unveil a bust of Dr. Babasaheb R. Ambedkar there.
Shah is also scheduled to meet the Bharatiya Janata Party Pune leaders and workers and then visit the home of the renowned historian and theatre personality Balwant Moreshwar alias Dr. Babasaheb Purandare who passed away on November 15 aged 100.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU