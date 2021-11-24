PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Jewar international airport tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the international airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Thursday.

This will be the fifth international airport in Uttar Pradesh on completion.

The much-awaited project is being flagged off just weeks before schedule of the UP Assembly elections are announced.

Modi had inaugurated the Kushinagar international airport on October 20. Another international airport is under construction in Ayodhya.

The will be the second international airport to come up in Delhi-NCR after the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Strategically located, this airport will serve the people of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and the neighbouring areas.

The development of the first phase of the airport is being done at a cost of over Rs 10,050 crore. Spread over more than 1,300 hectares, the completed first phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year and work on it is scheduled to be completed by 2024.

The airport having passenger terminals with 70 million capacity, 186 airport stands, a cargo terminal with one million tonne capacity will be connected by the Yamuna Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Noida Metro and proposed 800 km long high-speed Delhi-Varanasi rail line.

Two CAT III compliant runways will come up at the airport, termed the north runway and the south runway.

An airport hotel, a VVIP terminal, an open-access fuel farm, an airport rescue and firefighting building and a big rain harvesting pond are also planned for the complex. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will soon invite bids for the construction of a 1,000-acre film city near the upcoming in Uttar Pradesh.

It will be executed by the international bidder Zurich Airport International AG as concessionaire.

According to officials, all preparations have been made for November 25 event with a massive tent covering an area of over 12 lakh square feet has been constructed.

The Prime Minister will also address a rally on this occasion.

Over 2.5 lakh people expected to attend the event. Apart from the grand tent and stage, a lounge for Prime Minister, a helipad and asphalt roads to the venue have also been set up.

