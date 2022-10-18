JUST IN
PM Modi to review work progress of National Maritime Heritage Complex today

PM Narendra Modi will review the site work progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Gujarat's Lothal via video conferencing on Tuesday, his office said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the site work progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Gujarat's Lothal via video conferencing on Tuesday, his office said.

Lothal was one of the prominent cities of the Harappan civilization and is known for the discovery of the oldest man-made dockyard, a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Prime Minister Modi will review the site work progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal, Gujarat, on October 18 at around 5 PM via video conferencing, it said, adding that this will be followed by his address.

A maritime heritage complex in Lothal is fitting tribute to the city's historical legacy and heritage, the statement said.

National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal is being developed as a one of its kind project to not only display India's rich and diverse maritime heritage and also help Lothal to emerge as a world class international tourist destination, it said.

The boost to the tourism potential through this project will also augment the economic development of the region, the statement said.

The complex, work on which started in March 2022, is being developed at a cost of around Rs 3,500 crore.

It will have several innovative and unique features such as Lothal mini recreation to recreate Harappan architecture and lifestyle; four theme parks - Memorial theme park, Maritime and Navy theme park, Climate theme park and Adventure and Amusement theme park, it said.

It will also have the world's tallest lighthouse museum; fourteen galleries highlighting India's maritime heritage starting from the Harappan times till now; coastal states pavilion displaying diverse maritime heritage of states and Union Territories among others.

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 07:09 IST

