PM Modi to virtually address participants of Jaipur Mahakhel today

Jaipur Mahakhel has been organised in Jaipur by Lok Sabha MP from Jaipur Rural, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore since 2017

ANI  General News 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the participants of Jaipur Mahakhel via video conferencing, said the Prime Minister's Office.

Jaipur Mahakhel has been organised in Jaipur by Lok Sabha MP from Jaipur Rural, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore since 2017.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the participants of 'Jaipur Mahakhel' on 5 February at 1 PM via video conferencing," the PM office said.

The Mahakhel, which is focussing on the Kabaddi competition this year, started on National Youth Day on January 12 this year.

It has witnessed the participation of more than 6400 youths and sports persons from more than 450-gram panchayats, municipalities and wards of all 8 legislative assembly regions of Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency.

"The organisation of Mahkhel provides an opportunity for the youth of Jaipur to showcase their sporting talent and also motivates them to take up sports as a career option," the statement read.

Prime minister Modi will also visit Karnataka on Monday to inaugurate India Energy Week (IEW).

According to officials, IEW, which is scheduled to be held from Feb 6 to 8, is aimed to showcase India's rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse.

The event will bring together leaders from the traditional and non-traditional energy industry, governments, and academia to discuss the challenges and opportunities that a responsible energy transition presents. It will see the presence of more than 30 Ministers from across the world.

Over 30,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors and 500 speakers will gather to discuss the challenges and opportunities of India's energy future. During the programme, Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable interaction with global oil & gas CEOs. He will also launch multiple initiatives in the field of green energy.

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 08:03 IST

