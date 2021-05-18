PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Diu to review situation after cyclone Tauktae

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Tauktae LIVE: Modi to visit Gujarat, Diu tomorrow to review damage
PM Modi speaks to Maha CM on Cyclone Tauktae related situation in state
Tauktae: Mumbai airport to remain shut till 6 pm due to cyclone alert
Cyclone Tauktae: Maha to ensure proper oxygen, power in Covid hospitals
Cyclone Tauktae: No Covid-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai on Monday too
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Diu on Wednesday to personally review the situation there and the damage wrought by cyclone Tauktae, government sources said.
He will leave Delhi at around 9:30 AM and land at Bhavnagar from where he will proceed for an aerial survey of Una, Diu, Jafarabad and Mahuva, they said.
Modi will also hold a review meeting at Ahmedabad.
At least seven people were killed in Gujarat as the cyclone battered parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles and trees, and damaging several houses and roads, officials said on Tuesday.
After reviewing the situation, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told reporters that despite such a high-intensity cyclone hitting the state, his government has managed to prevent any major loss to life or property as over two lakh people were already shifted to safer places.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU