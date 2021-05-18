Incessant rains lash Ahmedabad as Cyclone Tauktae moves northward

-
ALSO READ
Sell oilfields; hive off drilling, other services: Oil ministry to ONGC
Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among buyers
RIL-BP seek buyers for 5.5 mn standard cubic meters per day gas from KG-D6
Gas price for ONGC remains at decade low of $1.79, falls 11% for RIL-BP
IIT Guwahati scientists use nature's techniques to harvest water from air
-
Many areas of Ahmedabad city
were inundated with knee-deep water following incessant downpour since afternoon as cyclone Tauktae passed northward along the district's periphery.
The city received a staggering 75.69 mm of rain between 6 am and 4 pm, said Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar.
The rain intensified after 3 pm as forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), he said.
"Over one inches (30 mm) of rain in the last one hour (till 4 pm) alongwith high speed winds at 55 to 60 kilometres per hour. Total three inches of rain since morning," he tweeted.
"Rainfall has intensified in the last one hour. Stay put inside and be safe," the commissioner said, adding that the civic engineering and solid waste department teams were working to clear water from flooded areas.
A latest IMD update said the cyclone, centred 105 km south-southwest of Ahmedabad, was moving towards Banaskantha district in the north.
Many areas of the city including Anandnagar, Bopal, SG Highway, Prahladnagar, Vejalpur and Science City witnessed waterlogging.
Traffic on several roads was hindered due to fallen trees and hoardings.
The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has lowered the water level of the Sabarmati river to 130 feet from 134 feet so that the water in low-lying areas drains off quickly, said Kumar.
The water level of the river which passes through the city is managed by manipulating the gates of a barrage on the outskirts.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU