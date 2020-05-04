JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Coronavirus LIVE: Gilead donates entire stock of Remdesivir drug to US govt
Business Standard

PM Modi, Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir pay homage to Handwara martyrs

Saluting the personnel, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said operations in Handwara highlighted determination of security forces to safeguard the lives of the people

Topics
Virat Kohli  |   Gautam Gambhir

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Handwara encounter
Army personnel leave after an encounter with the militants in the Chanjmullah area of Handwara in Kupwara district of north Kashmir. An Army Colonel and a Major were among five security personnel killed in the encounter with terrorists. Photo: PTI

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir have paid tributes to five security personnel who lost their lives in an encounter with terrorists in North Kashmir's Handwara district last week.

"Those who don't forget their duty in any circumstances are true heroes. Their sacrifices must not be forgotten. I bow my head to the army personnel & the policemen who lost their lives at Handwara and sincerely send my condolences to their families and wish them peace.

Jai Hind," Kohli said in a tweet on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Gambhir said: "Who is a real hero? Actor? Sportsperson? Politician? No, only a soldier! Forever & Always! Salute to their parents! Bravest souls walking on Earth!"

First Published: Mon, May 04 2020. 12:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU