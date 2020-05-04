PM Modi, Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir pay homage to Handwara martyrs

Indian cricket team captain and cricketer-turned-politician have paid tributes to five security personnel who lost their lives in an encounter with terrorists in North Kashmir's Handwara district last week.

"Those who don't forget their duty in any circumstances are true heroes. Their sacrifices must not be forgotten. I bow my head to the army personnel & the policemen who lost their lives at Handwara and sincerely send my condolences to their families and wish them peace.

Jai Hind," Kohli said in a tweet on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Gambhir said: "Who is a real hero? Actor? Sportsperson? Politician? No, only a soldier! Forever & Always! Salute to their parents! Bravest souls walking on Earth!"