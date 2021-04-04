J&K LG Sinha e-inaugurates 17 power projects worth over Rs 118 crore

-
-
In a major push to strengthen power infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday e-inaugurated 17 power projects worth Rs 118.91 crore.
The e-inauguration took place at Delina in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said the inauguration of new projects is another step towards developing better power distribution and efficient power transmission system in the region.
To realise the vision of making Jammu and Kashmir power surplus, Rs 54,000 crore worth power projects have been approved which would generate 3500 megawatt in three to four years, the Lt Governor said.
Sinha said determined efforts are being made to reach out to all the unconnected habitations, besides providing 24x7 quality electricity to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said the administration is taking many short, medium and long term measures to provide the people with quality power supply round the clock in the coming two years.
The power sector now has an increased budget of Rs 120 crore, taking the total to Rs 2,728 crore and new projects are being completed and added to the existing grid, he said.
Several bottlenecks causing delays in the timely completion of augmentation and restoration works of various power projects and creating power crisis in the winter season are being identified and subsequently eliminated, he said.
Responsibilities are being fixed and experts from power sector have been roped in to provide vital inputs for mitigation of power related issues, he added.
Addressing the welfare issues of the field functionaries, the Lt Governor said social security is being provided to the field functionaries of power development department who are prone to vulnerability.
