PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah extend birthday wishes to Smriti Irani

Prime Minister on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to Union Minister and recalled her noteworthy efforts to transform the textiles sector and further women's empowerment.

"Birthday greetings to Union Minister @smritiirani Ji. She is making noteworthy efforts to transform the vital textiles sector and further women empowerment. May she lead a long and healthy life," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Union Home Minister also extended birthday wishes to and prayed for her long and healthy life.

"Warm wishes to Union Minister @smritiirani Ji on her birthday. May she continue to work relentlessly towards the development and progress of our nation. Praying for her long and healthy life," tweeted.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also wished on her birthday while stating that she has made tremendous contributions to building an Aatmanirbhar textile ecosystem.

"Warm birthday wishes to my colleague, Minister @SmritiIrani ji. She has made tremendous contributions to build an Aatmanirbhar textile ecosystem. May she continue her admirable work for empowering women & children of the nation," he said.

